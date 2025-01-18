Analysts Set Expectations for Air Canada FY2024 Earnings

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.54. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Canada raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.60.

TSE AC opened at C$20.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.71, for a total value of C$130,246.80. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

