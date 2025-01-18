Analysts Set GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) PT at $50.21

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GFS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on GlobalFoundries from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut GlobalFoundries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.42. GlobalFoundries has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.99.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GlobalFoundries will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $689,000.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

