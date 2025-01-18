Analysts Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Price Target at $195.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on PAC. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.
Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $189.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $139.64 and a twelve month high of $200.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $3.7626 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $15.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
