Analysts Set Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target at $168.33

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $194.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hamilton Lane

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 53.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,516,000 after buying an additional 489,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,743,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,509,000 after acquiring an additional 413,015 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $30,350,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,488,000 after purchasing an additional 112,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,297,000 after purchasing an additional 97,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $150.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.24. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $103.42 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.21.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.