Analysts Set Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target at $168.33

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2025

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $194.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 53.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,516,000 after buying an additional 489,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,743,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,509,000 after acquiring an additional 413,015 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $30,350,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,488,000 after purchasing an additional 112,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,297,000 after purchasing an additional 97,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $150.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.24. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $103.42 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.21.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

