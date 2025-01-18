Analysts Set Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Price Target at $44.75

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.
Several research firms recently issued reports on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of JHG opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $45.74.
Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.
Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
