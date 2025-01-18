Analysts Set Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Price Target at $89.90

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lifesci Capital upgraded Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JANX

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

In other Janux Therapeutics news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $731,769.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,788.32. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,338,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,101,171.16. This trade represents a 8.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,334 shares of company stock worth $6,070,020. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ JANX opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.