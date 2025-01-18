Analysts Set JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Price Target at $31.33

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.
Several equities analysts recently commented on JKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $36.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered JinkoSolar from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.
JKS opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55.
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.
