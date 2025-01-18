Analysts Set JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Price Target at $31.33

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $36.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered JinkoSolar from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 30.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 607.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 198.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JKS opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

