Analysts Set PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Price Target at $149.29

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.29.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. The trade was a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $120.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.83. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $113.00 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.11%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

