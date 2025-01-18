Analyzing Himalaya Shipping (HSHP) & Its Rivals

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) is one of 57 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Himalaya Shipping to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Shipping 21.93% 15.72% 3.14% Himalaya Shipping Competitors 31.98% 16.27% 8.33%

Risk and Volatility

Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Shipping’s rivals have a beta of 0.75, suggesting that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Himalaya Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.5% and pay out 23.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Himalaya Shipping and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himalaya Shipping 1 0 0 0 1.00 Himalaya Shipping Competitors 282 1695 1879 97 2.45

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 48.10%. Given Himalaya Shipping’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Himalaya Shipping has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Shipping $36.74 million $1.51 million N/A Himalaya Shipping Competitors $669.32 million $120.80 million 6.01

Himalaya Shipping’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Shipping.

Summary

Himalaya Shipping rivals beat Himalaya Shipping on 12 of the 14 factors compared.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

