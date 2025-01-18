Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the December 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 333.0 days.

Shares of ANSLF stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. Ansell has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

