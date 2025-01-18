Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the December 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 333.0 days.
Ansell Price Performance
Shares of ANSLF stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. Ansell has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $23.42.
About Ansell
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ansell
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.