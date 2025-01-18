Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of AR opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 289.26 and a beta of 3.37. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

