Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $46.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of APLS opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $71.90.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $196.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $95,208.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,483.60. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $62,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,470. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,308 shares of company stock worth $511,406 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

