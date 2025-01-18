Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.6% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Maiden Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,356,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Apple by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 893,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $208,301,000 after purchasing an additional 48,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 116,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after buying an additional 60,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $229.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The firm had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $261.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.85.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

