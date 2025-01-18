Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 4.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 88.87%. The firm had revenue of $63.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,875,955 shares in the company, valued at $35,658,786. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 19,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $145,461.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 384,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,220.67. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,461 in the last ninety days. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 14.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

