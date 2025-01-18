Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

NYSE AIT opened at $257.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.43 and its 200 day moving average is $228.88. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $168.64 and a fifty-two week high of $282.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total value of $1,126,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,689,882.76. This trade represents a 6.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $605,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,326.96. This trade represents a 38.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

