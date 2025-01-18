Aprea Therapeutics’ (APRE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

APRE stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.75. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.86% and a negative net margin of 1,029.50%. Equities analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:APRE Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

