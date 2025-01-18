Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of APTO opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,282 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 2.22% of Aptose Biosciences worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

