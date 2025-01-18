Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQSTGet Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

AQST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $282.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.71.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

