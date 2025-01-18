ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ARB Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARBFF opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00. ARB has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $27.28.
About ARB
