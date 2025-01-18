Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

NYSE ACHR opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 3.15. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer Aviation news, Director Deborah Diaz bought 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $38,522.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,667.28. The trade was a 5.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 805,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $3,727,937.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,197,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,739.68. This trade represents a 16.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 776,791 shares of company stock worth $5,139,699 and sold 1,862,899 shares worth $12,201,707. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,110,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 268,896 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at $6,818,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,830,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 94,430 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $3,429,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 919,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

