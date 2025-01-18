Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Cut to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

ARIS has been the subject of several other research reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 3.8 %

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

ARIS stock opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Insider Transactions at Aris Water Solutions

In related news, insider S Corp Gable sold 31,410 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $786,506.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,599,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,097,489.60. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra Coy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $38,085.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,461.98. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 937,508 shares of company stock worth $23,642,936 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARIS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 116.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 216,158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 352,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

