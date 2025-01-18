Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,406,700 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 3,826,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aryzta Stock Performance

Shares of Aryzta stock opened at C$1.90 on Friday. Aryzta has a 1-year low of C$1.70 and a 1-year high of C$1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.90.

Aryzta Company Profile

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls, artisan loaves, sweet baked goods, morning goods, and savory and other products. The company is also involved in asset management services; and distribution of food products.

