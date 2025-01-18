Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Citigroup

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Asana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

NYSE ASAN opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $591,228.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 733,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,931,992.05. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 427,576 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth $5,169,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth $3,159,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at $3,050,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

