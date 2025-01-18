Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Up 9.4% in December

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,962,500 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 4,536,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,296,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Ascot Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

