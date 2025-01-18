Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Up 9.4% in December

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,962,500 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 4,536,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,296,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Ascot Resources Trading Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ascot Resources
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.