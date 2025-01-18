ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

ASAZY opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $17.03.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.