Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 163,708 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 170.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,708 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.61% of Ziff Davis worth $14,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 21.3% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $54.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

