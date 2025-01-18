Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 5,955 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of GoDaddy worth $17,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.80, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,119,161.60. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total transaction of $316,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,869.50. This trade represents a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,553. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.14.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.0 %

GDDY opened at $200.89 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.80 and its 200 day moving average is $170.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

