Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 6,161 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of argenx worth $21,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter worth $76,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in argenx by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARGX. Wolfe Research raised argenx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $697.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of argenx from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on argenx from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Baird R W lowered argenx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $585.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.39.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $640.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of -727.86 and a beta of 0.59. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $349.86 and a twelve month high of $678.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $620.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.67.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $588.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.29 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

