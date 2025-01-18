Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 741.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,221 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.23% of Acuity Brands worth $20,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYI. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $330.70 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.64 and a 52-week high of $337.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.60 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $304.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.40.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,590. This trade represents a 37.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

