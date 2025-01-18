Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 324,442 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 768,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,442 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.80% of Teradata worth $23,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Teradata by 75.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 2,934.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TDC opened at $30.56 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 145.40% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Teradata from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

