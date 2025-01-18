Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 37,692 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 141.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,692 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $310.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $261.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.55 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.