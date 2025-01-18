Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 39,715 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 132.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Corpay worth $23,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 3,514.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corpay by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corpay by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,497,000 after purchasing an additional 70,408 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,745,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 20.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.43.

CPAY opened at $370.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $247.10 and a one year high of $385.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $1,116,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,645.40. This represents a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,961.88. The trade was a 81.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

