Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 46,017 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 110.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,017 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of PTC worth $16,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 16.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in PTC by 66.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PTC by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,422 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $1,075,298.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,221.91. This represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $329,019.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,356. This represents a 67.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,242 shares of company stock worth $3,630,716. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC opened at $187.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.98. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.30 and a 52-week high of $203.09.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

