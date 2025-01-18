Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,225,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,974 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $15,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 115,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLYA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Playa Hotels & Resorts

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm’s geographical segments include Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.