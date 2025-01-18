Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $13,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $140.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $104.78 and a one year high of $161.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.15.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.65%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,855. This represents a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

