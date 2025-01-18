Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,230 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $22,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 29,184 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 110.0% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 130,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

