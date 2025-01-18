Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,907 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 70,539 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $22,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,316,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,079 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,695 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas raised Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.37.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $364,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,334.89. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $150,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,897.70. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $3,637,660. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.4 %

EA opened at $142.00 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.54%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

