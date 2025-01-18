Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 270.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 843,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616,292 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $18,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Kenvue by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

Shares of KVUE opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

