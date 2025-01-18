Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $14.41 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $14,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IDEX by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,551 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,272,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:IEX opened at $215.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.34. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 42.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $248.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.86.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

