Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $14.80 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2,731.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,308 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 9,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $68.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average is $92.28. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 38.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC decreased their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

