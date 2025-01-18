Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $15.13 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324,295 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $15,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,761,000 after acquiring an additional 70,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 49.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $875,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $126.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.63 and a 200-day moving average of $136.97. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $150.68.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AWK

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.