Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $16.11 Million Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 217,594 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $16,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $118.00 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.15 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRPT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,234. This trade represents a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,310,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,345.60. This represents a 31.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

