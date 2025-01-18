Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $21.23 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 93,058 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $21,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $435,856,000 after acquiring an additional 737,726 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $543,979,000 after purchasing an additional 573,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

COO stock opened at $93.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.76 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.