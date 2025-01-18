Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 821.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,764 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 340,329 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.54% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $18,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Quarry LP raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 76.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 24.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 27.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

CATY stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.13. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $359.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 7,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $342,947.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 347,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,371,659.15. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 900 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,873. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,047 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CATY. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

