Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,105 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,809,000 after purchasing an additional 163,333 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 148,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 67,272 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $518,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,660.55. This trade represents a 18.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $86,126.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,290.99. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,234 shares of company stock worth $722,037 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

