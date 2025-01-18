Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 391,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $23,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 291.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 52.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 293.6% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 32,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $2,181,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,955.20. The trade was a 35.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $156,633.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,116.89. This trade represents a 31.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,976 shares of company stock worth $5,576,490 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $77.29.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

