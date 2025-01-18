Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 111.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,401,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,123 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.91% of O-I Glass worth $15,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 1,337.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 371.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 28.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

OI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

O-I Glass stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.21. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

