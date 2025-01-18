Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 421.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,392 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.99% of Kornit Digital worth $14,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. LHM Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $12,042,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSC Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 59,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

