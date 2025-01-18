Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 751,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,544 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,187,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,768,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,651,000 after acquiring an additional 321,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,644,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,645,000 after acquiring an additional 238,854 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 65.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 279,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 110,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 84,859 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $276,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,466.38. The trade was a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret S. Ohlhaver sold 9,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $259,273.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,281. The trade was a 26.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -163.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -879.94%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.