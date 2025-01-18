Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $17.34 Million in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 479,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.37% of Valvoline at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 16.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,738,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Valvoline by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,656,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,032,000 after purchasing an additional 100,305 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Valvoline by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,534,000 after buying an additional 94,673 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,215,000 after buying an additional 54,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In other news, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.64 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,285.92. This represents a 6.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 10,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,261.50. This trade represents a 60.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $36.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Valvoline

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.